Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $153.75 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,216 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 2.08% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $153,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.27. 27,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,849. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $116.81 and a one year high of $176.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

