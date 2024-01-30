Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,175 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 1.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.55% of Cadence Design Systems worth $347,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $301.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,250 shares of company stock worth $19,593,614. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.