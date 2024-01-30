Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,452 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 3.01% of Littelfuse worth $184,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.81. The stock had a trading volume of 42,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.54. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

