Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,741 shares during the period. Cintas comprises approximately 2.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $542,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $604.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $577.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $607.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

