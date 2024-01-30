Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 37,045 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,611,271 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 1.5% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $330,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,044,000 after buying an additional 2,627,482 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 363.2% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,236,000 after buying an additional 2,461,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 64.4% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,859,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,039,000 after buying an additional 1,512,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7,387.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,292,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,073,000 after buying an additional 1,275,089 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,631. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.