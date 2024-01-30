Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 88,025 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,025 shares during the period. A. O. Smith makes up about 1.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 2.76% of A. O. Smith worth $271,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.89. 901,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

