Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,969. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.