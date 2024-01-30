Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.79. 5,055,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,022,171. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.