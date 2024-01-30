Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after buying an additional 147,329 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,927,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Crown Castle by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.94. 1,039,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.61 and its 200 day moving average is $103.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

