Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes $6.29 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,291,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.6% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.55. 1,754,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,051,993. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $231.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.17.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.