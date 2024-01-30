Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,783 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,007,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,435,000 after buying an additional 179,407 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,122 shares of company stock worth $10,428,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

MTB stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,078. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $161.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.