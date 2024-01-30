Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,412 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2,134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,009,000 after buying an additional 551,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.27. 3,684,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,614. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

