Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco boosted its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.62. 3,004,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.47 and a 52 week high of $133.66. The stock has a market cap of $145.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average is $116.85.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

