Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000. Booking makes up 1.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,548.46. The company had a trading volume of 98,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,118. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,399.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3,159.78. The company has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,331.23 and a 1 year high of $3,669.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

