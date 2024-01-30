Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $466,000 in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. 180,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,146. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.08.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, COO Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $59,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,209.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,429 shares of company stock worth $1,454,657. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.