Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 50,531 ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.82. 2,697,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,488,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.49. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.