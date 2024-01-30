Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 32,169 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $4,642,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 69.2% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,250 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 6,249,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,373,489. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

