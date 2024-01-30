Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 210,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of Wendy’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 544,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 349,848 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,270,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,575,000 after buying an additional 70,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $1,141,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 627,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,185. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.98 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

