Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 25,235 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,698,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,035,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.93.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.35. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

