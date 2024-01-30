Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,619,000 after buying an additional 1,626,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $128,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.07. 3,062,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,475,769. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

