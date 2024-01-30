iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 109.9 days.
iA Financial Stock Performance
iA Financial stock opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.07. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $56.88 and a twelve month high of $69.36.
iA Financial Company Profile
