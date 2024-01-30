iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 109.9 days.

iA Financial Stock Performance

iA Financial stock opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.07. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $56.88 and a twelve month high of $69.36.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

