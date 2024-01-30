Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 842,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hycroft Mining Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter.
About Hycroft Mining
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.
