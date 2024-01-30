Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 842,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

About Hycroft Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 262,806 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 654,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 177,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

