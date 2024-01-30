Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

HII stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.05. 118,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $261.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

