Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 947,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 367,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of HDSN opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $568.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

