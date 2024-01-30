HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Up 3%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $629.00 and last traded at $628.32. Approximately 75,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 335,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $609.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.77.

HubSpot Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -173.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $544.45 and its 200-day moving average is $510.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 728.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

