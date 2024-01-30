Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Hubbell updated its FY24 guidance to $16.00-16.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-16.500 EPS.

Hubbell Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $13.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $345.96. The company had a trading volume of 590,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.70 and its 200-day moving average is $311.13. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $347.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 41.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.