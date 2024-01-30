HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2756 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

HP has raised its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. HP has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HP to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $29.15. 6,576,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210,881. HP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of HP by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of HP by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.