Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 43,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 79,352 shares.The stock last traded at $183.50 and had previously closed at $174.07.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.39.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $15.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $887.03 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 7.47%.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $441,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $441,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $597,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,584.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,027. 20.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.



Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

