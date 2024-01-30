Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HLT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.48. 43,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,288. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average of $161.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.