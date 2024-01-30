Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Down 4.5%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 45,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 491,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $789.65 million and a P/E ratio of -11.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.07 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

Hesai Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $110,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

