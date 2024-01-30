Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Down 4.5%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 45,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 491,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
Hesai Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $789.65 million and a P/E ratio of -11.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.07 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hesai Group
Hesai Group Company Profile
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
