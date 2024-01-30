Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HFWA

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of HFWA opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,688 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.