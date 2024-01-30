Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HFWA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HFWA

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of HFWA opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.29%.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 829.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.