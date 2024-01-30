Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.49 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $38.15 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00084113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00027829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00022131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,662,975,832 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,662,975,831.956863 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07443375 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $36,787,999.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

