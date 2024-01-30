Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.49 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $37.85 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00083595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00027636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00022147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000876 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,662,975,832 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,662,975,831.956863 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07443375 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $36,787,999.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

