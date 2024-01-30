HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Update

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
HeartBeam Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BEATW remained flat at $0.32 during trading on Tuesday. HeartBeam has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.
About HeartBeam
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HeartBeam
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for HeartBeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartBeam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.