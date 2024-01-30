Head-To-Head Review: Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) vs. Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) and Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Foxtons Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit 74.56% 14.49% 10.07% Foxtons Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.7%. Foxtons Group pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eagle Point Credit pays out 106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foxtons Group has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eagle Point Credit and Foxtons Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit 0 1 1 0 2.50 Foxtons Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Point Credit presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.75%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than Foxtons Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Foxtons Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit $118.43 million 4.69 -$101.81 million $1.58 6.39 Foxtons Group $173.56 million 1.32 $11.29 million N/A N/A

Foxtons Group has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Point Credit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats Foxtons Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Financial Services segment offers mortgages and related products. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

