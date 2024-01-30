Head-To-Head Contrast: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) vs. First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and First Republic Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $26.23 billion 2.01 $6.98 billion $1.28 6.91 First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.01

Analyst Recommendations

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 0 1 3 0 2.75 First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 26.36% 14.46% 1.01% First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats First Republic Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds. In addition, it offers credit cards; corporate and investment banking services; insurance products and services; and real estate services. The company provides its products through online and mobile channels. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

