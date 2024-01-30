HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $45,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $286.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

