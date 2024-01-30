HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

HCA Healthcare has raised its dividend by an average of 50.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $19.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

NYSE:HCA opened at $286.73 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.60. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $547,104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,868,000 after purchasing an additional 131,133 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

