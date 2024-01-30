Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of HALL stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $11.66.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.