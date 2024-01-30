Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of HALL stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Further Reading

