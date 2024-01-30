Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,984 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,699,183. The stock has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

