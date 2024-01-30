Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 336.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.31. The company had a trading volume of 78,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,336. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.63.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.78.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

