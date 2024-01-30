Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Illumina by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $27,186,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 533,414 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.95. 134,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,205. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.90.

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

