Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.02.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

