Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASR. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ASR traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,785. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $314.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.06.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $5.7115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

