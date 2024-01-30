Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) PT Raised to $94.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

OMAB opened at $73.99 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 60.36% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $228.99 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth $3,203,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

