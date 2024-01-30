Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $276.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.88 and a 200 day moving average of $269.99. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $194.33 and a fifty-two week high of $310.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPI. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

