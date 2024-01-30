Gregory Martin Smith Sells 4,500 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,703 shares in the company, valued at $471,404.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

PGC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 7.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 27,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

