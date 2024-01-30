Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $600.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $658.78. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.97.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

