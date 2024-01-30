Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,804 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,831,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after buying an additional 1,072,124 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,196,000 after buying an additional 262,963 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after buying an additional 76,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,251,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,322,000 after buying an additional 485,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM opened at $176.25 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.35 and a 1-year high of $176.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average of $156.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

